Sushma Swaraj: Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to ICJ

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says India and Pakistan are bound by the Shimla agreement and the Lahore declaration, to resolve the issue only bilaterally India yesterday ruled out any meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif when the two will be in Kazakhstan this week, and asserted that Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice . External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said "talks and terror cannot go together" while articulating strategy of India which was based on three pillars in dealing with that country.

