'Some people' hatching conspiracies against my govt: Pakistan PM

Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today accused "some people" of hatching conspiracies against his government, while his close aide openly pointed finger at the powerful establishment Lahore : Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today accused "some people" of hatching conspiracies against his government, while his close aide openly pointed finger at the powerful establishment. "I know about conspiracies against my government but let me tell you our journey to economic progress of the country will continue," Sharif said while speaking to the PML-N workers at old city of Lahore.

