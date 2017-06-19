Several killed in Quetta, Pakistan suicide bombing
A suicide car bomber killed at least seven people, including four police officers, in an attack near a checkpoint in the volatile south-western Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, officials said. Abdul Razzaq Cheema, director general of police in Baluchistan province, told Reuters it appeared the bomber had detonated a car packed with explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|4 hr
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC