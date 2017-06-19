Several killed in Quetta, Pakistan su...

Several killed in Quetta, Pakistan suicide bombing

18 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A suicide car bomber killed at least seven people, including four police officers, in an attack near a checkpoint in the volatile south-western Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, officials said. Abdul Razzaq Cheema, director general of police in Baluchistan province, told Reuters it appeared the bomber had detonated a car packed with explosives.

Chicago, IL

