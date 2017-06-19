Saeed's detention case: Pak court defers verdict till July 3

Lahore, Jun 19 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides will have to celebrate Eid in custody as Pakistan's Lahore High Court today deferred its verdict till July 3 in their detention case. "As a division bench headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan today held the court to announce the verdict a government law officer requested it to defer it as the deputy attorney general was not present in the court," a court official told reporters outside the courtroom.

