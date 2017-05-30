Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on 29th death anniversary

Actor Rishi Kapoor has paid homage to his father, legendary actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor on his 29th death anniversary today. Remembering his father, the 64-year-old actor took to Twitter, where he quoted a line of the iconic song "Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan" from the film "Mera Naam Joker".

