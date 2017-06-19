RISE: Bombing in Pakistan; new Hollyw...

RISE: Bombing in Pakistan; new Hollywood stars; Cindy moves inland

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A powerful car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed 11 people and wounded 20, officials said. The explosion near the police chief's office in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, was powerful enough that it was heard across the city, shattering windows of nearby buildings, said police spokesman Shahzada Farhat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... 5 hr Muslims and their... 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC