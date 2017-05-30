Protest at Pakistan consulate over im...

Protest at Pakistan consulate over imam's arrest

SCORES of people attended a protest calling for the release of a Bradford imam who has been held by police in Pakistan for over three weeks. Syed Sibtain Kazmi, 57, who leads worship at the Anjuman e Haideria mosque in Manningham , was held by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency on May 11, after he attempted to fly home from Islamabad.

