Police: Lone gunman kills journalist in Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan - Pakistani police say a lone gunman has shot and killed a journalist in the northwestern town of Haripur. Senior police officer Mohammad Sabir says 39-year-old Bakhshish Illahi, bureau chief of a local daily newspaper and television station, was targeted Sunday near his home while on his way to his office.

