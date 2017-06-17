Peace Now and Forever Campaign launch...

Peace Now and Forever Campaign launches in India & Pakistan

The Peace Now & Forever Campaign is conceived with the objective of addressing the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and India by the day and to provide platforms to enable common people and civil society to demand peace and condemn war mongering without feeling apologetic or guilty about their stand. Networks and organisations in 22 of the 29 states of India and the four provinces of Pakistan are coming forward to partner with the Peace Now Campaign.

