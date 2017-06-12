Pakistan's Sindh Province Increases S...

Pakistan's Sindh Province Increases Security Budget to Combat Crime, Extremism

Voice of America

Pakistan has a plan to curb extremism and violence in a key terror-wracked province: add 10,000 police officers, flood the region with security cameras, and enhance protection of a major economic project with China. But analysts and activists question whether boosting security spending in Pakistan's Sindh province by 10 percent in the new fiscal year will significantly deter terrorism and crime, particularly in Karachi, a city of 27 million people.

