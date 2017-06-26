Pakistan's Leader Orders Inquiry as Fuel Tanker Death Toll Reaches 153

The death toll from a fireball that consumed an overturned fuel truck in eastern Pakistan has reached 153, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered a high-level inquiry on Monday into what caused such a devastating loss of life. The blaze in Punjab Province, which also left at least 127 injured, has cast a pall of grief over Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and has raised stark questions about road safety and law enforcement.

