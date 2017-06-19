Pakistani separatists kill two naval ...

Pakistani separatists kill two naval officers in troubled Baluchistan

Pakistani separatists riding motorcycles killed two naval officers in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, police officials said on Tuesday, near the site of a major Chinese-funded project. Senior police officer Abdul Hafeez Baloch said four armed men on Monday attacked a vehicle taking food to a naval base in the costal town of Jewani, about 80 km west of the port city of Gwadar.

