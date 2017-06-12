Pakistani sentenced to death for blas...

Pakistani sentenced to death for blasphemy on social media

A government prosecutor says a judge has sentenced a minority Shiite Muslim to death for sharing blasphemous content about Islam on social media. Shafiq Chaudhry says Judge Shabir Ahmed announced the sentence for 30-year-old Taimore Raza on Saturday in Bahawalpur, a city in eastern Punjab province.

