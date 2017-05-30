Pakistani Senate Chastises Government...

Pakistani Senate Chastises Government for Joining 'Anti-Iran' Coalition

20 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Pakistan's senate demanded to know why the administration had sent its former army chief to head what some called an anti-Iran Arab military coalition, despite a 2015 parliamentary resolution that the country would maintain neutrality in regional conflicts. Senator Farhatullah Babar, who had called this issue to attention, said in the session Thursday that the strong anti-Iran sentiments expressed at a recent summit in Riyadh made it clear the coalition was "not against terrorism, it's against Iran."

