Pakistani journalist escapes kidnapping attempt in Islamabad
" Police say a journalist working for Pakistan's independent Geo news channel has escaped a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad while driving home from his office. Police official Mohammad Ali said Saturday the incident took place late Friday when at least four men intercepted Azaz Syed's car and attempted to kidnap him.
