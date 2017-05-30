Pakistani forces kill 12 hardcore ter...

Pakistani forces kill 12 hardcore terrorists in Balochistan

Islamabad, June 5 - Pakistani security forces have killed 12 hardcore terrorists in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mastung, some 50km south of Quetta, the provincial capital, over the past two days, Xinhua quoted an army statement as saying.

