Pakistani clerics thrash journalists for drinking water during Ramzan fast

18 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The crew of a news TV channel in Pakistan's Islamabad was beaten up by Muslim clerics at a mosque and their camera equipment also broken. Their crime - a crew member allegedly drank water inside the mosque during fasting hours.

