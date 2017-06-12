Pakistani-American makes Hollywood rom-com debut
Growing up in Pakistan's chaotic megacity of Karachi, Kumail Nanjiani never imagined he would one day star in a Hollywood rom-com, let alone be a leading man in Donald Trump's America. "The Big Sick," opening in selected cinemas on June 23, brings to the big screen the real-life story of how the 39-year-old comedian met and fell in love with his American wife, Emily Gordon.
