Pakistan: Zafar Achakzai charged for anti-army post

A Pakistani journalist arrested last week at his home in the southwestern city of Quetta has been charged with allegedly posting illegal material on Facebook, rights groups and his family said. Armed men, some in paramilitary uniform and others in plainclothes, broke down the door to Zafar Achakzai's home on June 25 and arrested him, Achakzai's father told Al Jazeera.

