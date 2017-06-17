Pakistan: Zafar Achakzai charged for anti-army post
A Pakistani journalist arrested last week at his home in the southwestern city of Quetta has been charged with allegedly posting illegal material on Facebook, rights groups and his family said. Armed men, some in paramilitary uniform and others in plainclothes, broke down the door to Zafar Achakzai's home on June 25 and arrested him, Achakzai's father told Al Jazeera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Jun 25
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC