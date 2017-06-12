Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu ...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Nowshera sector, Indian forces retaliate

Srinagar, June 18: Massive firing was reported in Nowshera sector of Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri sector late on Saturday after Pakistan violated the ceasefire. The fresh round of unprovoked firing came in the backdrop of India countering nearly six major infiltration attempts over the past fortnight.

