Pakistan using covert activities to de-stabilize Kashmir: India at UNHRC

Geneva[Switzerland], June 14 : Accusing Pakistan of pursuing political objectives in Kashmir, India told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that Islamabad's continued support to terrorist groups is part of its security and foreign policy to de-stabilize Kashmir. Exercising its third right of reply to a Pakistani statemen, India said that "the foremost challenge to stability in Kashmir is the scourge of terrorism which receives sustenance from Pakistan and the territories under Pakistan control".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.