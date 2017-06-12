Pakistan using covert activities to de-stabilize Kashmir: India at UNHRC
Geneva[Switzerland], June 14 : Accusing Pakistan of pursuing political objectives in Kashmir, India told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that Islamabad's continued support to terrorist groups is part of its security and foreign policy to de-stabilize Kashmir. Exercising its third right of reply to a Pakistani statemen, India said that "the foremost challenge to stability in Kashmir is the scourge of terrorism which receives sustenance from Pakistan and the territories under Pakistan control".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC