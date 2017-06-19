Pakistan: Two Naval officers killed i...

Pakistan: Two Naval officers killed in militant attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Karachi, Jun 19 : Today, unidentified bike-borne militants opened fire on the vehicle of Navy killing at least two of its officers in the Balochistan province.The officers were carrying Iftar items from Jiwani town when their vehicle came under attack from four gunmen in the Gwadar district. "Four armed men on two motorcycles attacked the Naval vehicle and opened indiscriminate firing on it," a Baluchistan government official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC