Pakistan: Two Naval officers killed in militant attack
Karachi, Jun 19 : Today, unidentified bike-borne militants opened fire on the vehicle of Navy killing at least two of its officers in the Balochistan province.The officers were carrying Iftar items from Jiwani town when their vehicle came under attack from four gunmen in the Gwadar district. "Four armed men on two motorcycles attacked the Naval vehicle and opened indiscriminate firing on it," a Baluchistan government official said.
