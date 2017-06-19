Pakistan: Two naval officers dead, th...

Pakistan: Two naval officers dead, three injured in Gwadar gun attack

Read more: The Indian Express

The officers were transporting iftar items during a routine run from Jiwani city when the attack took place. At least two Pakistani naval officers were killed and three others injured after their vehicle was ambushed by four assailants on two motorbikes in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district, according to the Dawn.

