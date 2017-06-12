Pakistan to Boost Security for Chinese Nationals After IS Killings
Pakistan aims to tighten security for the thousands of Chinese nationals working in the country after a Chinese couple was abducted and later allegedly killed by Islamic State raising safety concerns about major economic projects that Beijing has undertaken to benefit both countries. Pakistani officials said they will form thousands-strong police protection forces and keep a closer watch on the movements and whereabouts of Chinese nationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC