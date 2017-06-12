Pakistan to Boost Security for Chines...

Pakistan to Boost Security for Chinese Nationals After IS Killings

Pakistan aims to tighten security for the thousands of Chinese nationals working in the country after a Chinese couple was abducted and later allegedly killed by Islamic State raising safety concerns about major economic projects that Beijing has undertaken to benefit both countries. Pakistani officials said they will form thousands-strong police protection forces and keep a closer watch on the movements and whereabouts of Chinese nationals.

