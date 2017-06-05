Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ce...

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over cease-fire violations

3 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Lahore [Pakistan], June. 12 : Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh on Monday and condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC in which two Pakistani civilians were killed.

