Pakistan 'shoots down' Iran's surveillance drone in Balochistan

Lahore [Pakistan], June 20 : The Pakistani military has shot down an Iranian "spy drone" over Panjgur in Balochistan, some 45km inside Pakistan territory on Tuesday. The incident has opened a new front for Pakistan as downing of an Iranian spy drone by PAF JF17 is first of its kind in the history of two Islamic neighbours, which share a 900 kilometre long porous border.

Chicago, IL

