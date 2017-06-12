Pakistan: Shia man sentenced to death...

Pakistan: Shia man sentenced to death for blasphemy on 'social media'

Bahwalpur [Pakistan], June 10 : In a first ever penalty over online blasphemy in Pakistan, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Punjab's Bahwalpur on Saturday awarded the death sentence to a man on the charges of sharing offensive content about Islam on social media. Bahawalpur's ATC Judge Shabir Ahmed announced the death sentence for the 30-year-old accused, who belongs to the Shia community, according to a report appearing in the Dawn The accused, who hails from Lahore, had allegedly posted derogatory content about prominent Sunni religious figures and wives of the Holy Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.

