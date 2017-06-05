Pakistan Senate to debate ICJ suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging

Islamabad : A Pakistani senator on Monday tabled a motion for debate on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, taking note of the International Court of Justices order to suspend the capital punishment awarded to the alleged India spy. Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq said that statements issued by individuals after the ICJ's verdict had hinted that Pakistan was not well prepared to fight the case.

