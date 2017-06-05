Pakistan Senate to debate ICJ suspens...

Pakistan Senate to debate ICJ suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Islamabad : A Pakistani senator on Monday tabled a motion for debate on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, taking note of the International Court of Justices order to suspend the capital punishment awarded to the alleged India spy. Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq said that statements issued by individuals after the ICJ's verdict had hinted that Pakistan was not well prepared to fight the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC