Pakistan Senate to debate ICJ suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging
Islamabad : A Pakistani senator on Monday tabled a motion for debate on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, taking note of the International Court of Justices order to suspend the capital punishment awarded to the alleged India spy. Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq said that statements issued by individuals after the ICJ's verdict had hinted that Pakistan was not well prepared to fight the case.
