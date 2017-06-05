Pakistan scrambles to protect China's...

Pakistan scrambles to protect China's new Silk Road pioneers

Read more: South China Morning Post

Chastened by Islamic State's claim to have killed two kidnapped Chinese teachers, Pakistan is beefing up security around Chinese citizens streaming into the country on the back of Beijing's "Belt and Road Initiative". China has often urged Pakistan to improve security since pledging around US$57 billion to build power plants, railways, and roads that will cross the Himalayas to connect western China with Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar.

Chicago, IL

