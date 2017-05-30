Pakistan says Indian troops fire acro...

Pakistan says Indian troops fire across border in Kashmir

" Pakistan's military has accused India of attacking Pakistanis in border towns in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, the military said three villagers were wounded early Thursday by small arms and mortar fire from the Indian side of the border in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

