Pakistan PM condemns US-India 'silence' on Kashmir violence

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed his disappointment over what he termed Washington's "silence" despite human right violations in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where scores of youths have been killed or wounded in months-long violent clashes with the Indian forces. Sharif made his remarks during a visit to the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, where officials briefed him about the recent Gulf Crisis, the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban have stepped up attacks against government forces, as well as Pakistan's relations with the United States, China, Russia and other countries.

