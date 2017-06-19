Pakistan may have got sensitive milit...

Pakistan may have got sensitive military info via phone racket

Mid-Day Mumbai

In a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Latur police, two persons were arrested from Hyderabad for running an illegal telephone exchange racket that allegedly allowed Pakistan's intelligence agency to acquire sensitive military information from India. The racket is purported to have cost a loss of R15 crore to the national exchequer.

Chicago, IL

