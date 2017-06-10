Pakistan marks sombre Eid after tanke...

Pakistan marks sombre Eid after tanker blaze, terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Islamabad, June 26 Pakistan on Monday began Eid celebrations on a grim note amid tight security a day after the deadly oil tanker fire and last week's terrorist attacks. Eid prayers were held across the country but the otherwise festive atmosphere was marred by gloom as the toll in the tanker blaze near Bahawalpur in Punjab provice climbed to 154.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Sun Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC