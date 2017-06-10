Pakistan marks sombre Eid after tanker blaze, terror attacks
Islamabad, June 26 Pakistan on Monday began Eid celebrations on a grim note amid tight security a day after the deadly oil tanker fire and last week's terrorist attacks. Eid prayers were held across the country but the otherwise festive atmosphere was marred by gloom as the toll in the tanker blaze near Bahawalpur in Punjab provice climbed to 154.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Sun
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC