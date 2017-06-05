Pakistan: Man gets death sentence for blaspheming on Facebook
The Facebook logo is displayed on the company's website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France on Feb 1, 2017. Source: Reuters/Regis Duvignau A PAKISTANI counter-terrorism court has sentenced to death a man who allegedly committed blasphemy on Facebook, a government prosecutor said on Sunday, the first time someone has been handed the death penalty for blaspheming on social media.
