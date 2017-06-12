Pakistan hopes India will attend SAARC summit this year
Beijing, June 12 Pakistan hopes India will attend this year's SAARC summit, which is likely to be held in Islamabad, a senior Pakistani diplomat said here. "We really hope for SAARC, which is our regional organisation, to move beyond the differences and India would be able to come to Pakistan for the SAARC summit because in the end, we are neighbours," Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy here, told journalists on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation event here.
