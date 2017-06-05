Pakistan has habit of making irreleva...

Pakistan has habit of making irrelevant statements: Congress

New Delhi , June 11 : The Congress Party on Sunday down played the comments made by Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa against the Indian Army and said that Islamabad has the habit of making irrelevant statements. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Our army is equipped and has always given a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

