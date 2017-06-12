Pakistan, gripped by fear, tries to normalise blasphemy laws, anti-liberal violence
Pakistan's blasphemy law is the Stockholm Syndrome par excellence, "a condition that causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captor". On April 13, Mashal Khan, a journalism student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was killed by a mob of fellow students, who "shot him, stripped him, mutilated and pulped him, and threw him from the second floor", after accusing him of being "secular" and "liberal", and not saying his Friday prayers in the mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC