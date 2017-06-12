Pakistan, gripped by fear, tries to normalise blasphemy laws, anti-liberal violence

Pakistan's blasphemy law is the Stockholm Syndrome par excellence, "a condition that causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captor". On April 13, Mashal Khan, a journalism student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was killed by a mob of fellow students, who "shot him, stripped him, mutilated and pulped him, and threw him from the second floor", after accusing him of being "secular" and "liberal", and not saying his Friday prayers in the mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.