Pakistan Foreign Office claims 'belli...

Pakistan Foreign Office claims 'belligerent' India seeking conflict

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman has claimed that his country is of the view that a elligerent India is seeking to escalate tensions to the point of there being the possibility of a conflict between the two countries. Nafees Zakaria was quoted by the Dawn, as saying in a statement that tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all time high due to sharp increase in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC