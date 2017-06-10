Pakistan Foreign Office claims 'belligerent' India seeking conflict

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman has claimed that his country is of the view that a elligerent India is seeking to escalate tensions to the point of there being the possibility of a conflict between the two countries. Nafees Zakaria was quoted by the Dawn, as saying in a statement that tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all time high due to sharp increase in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control .

