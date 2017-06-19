Pakistan: Five killed, 13 injured in explosion near IGP office in Quetta
Quetta, June 23: Five persons have been killed and 13 others were left injured in an explosion near IGP office in Quetta on Thursday. As per the latest reports, the police have cordon off the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Medicaid is American
|17
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|6 hr
|Islam means stupi...
|3
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC