Pakistan: Five killed, 13 injured in explosion near IGP office in Quetta

Quetta, June 23: Five persons have been killed and 13 others were left injured in an explosion near IGP office in Quetta on Thursday. As per the latest reports, the police have cordon off the area.

Chicago, IL

