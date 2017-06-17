Pakistan: FIA arrests Balochistan journalist for criticising state institutions
Quetta [Pakistan], June 30 : A Balochistan journalist has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency for allegedly criticising national institutions on social media. The Express Tribune quoted FIA officials as saying, Zafarullah Achakzai, who reports for the Qudrat daily newspaper, was taken under custody under Prevention of Cyber Act 2016.
