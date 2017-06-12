Pakistan Election Commission gives cl...

Pakistan Election Commission gives clean chit to Sharif

16 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 : The Election Commission of Pakistan has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after verifying statements of assets and liabilities he had submitted before it. The development comes a day ahead of Sharif's appearance before the Panamagate joint investigation team probing alleged money laundering by his family members and their offshore assets.

