Pakistan: Death toll rises to 165 in Bahawalpur oil tanker fire

The death toll today rose to 165 in Pakistan's oil tanker fire, one of the deadliest accidents in the country, as five more critically burnt persons including the driver of the vehicle succumbed in Punjab province. Driver Gul Muhammad could not record his statement as he had received 90 per cent burn injuries, a Punjab government spokesman said.

