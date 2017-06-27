Pakistan Criticizes US Move to List K...

Pakistan Criticizes US Move to List Kashmiri Rebel Leader as Terrorist

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Pakistan has criticized the United States for declaring an anti-India Kashmiri rebel leader as a global terrorist and defended militants fighting New Delhi's rule in Kashmir as a "legitimate" struggle for freedom. The State Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, the main rebel group fighting Indian rule in the divided Kashmir region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC