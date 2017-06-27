Pakistan Criticizes US Move to List Kashmiri Rebel Leader as Terrorist

Pakistan has criticized the United States for declaring an anti-India Kashmiri rebel leader as a global terrorist and defended militants fighting New Delhi's rule in Kashmir as a "legitimate" struggle for freedom. The State Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, the main rebel group fighting Indian rule in the divided Kashmir region.

