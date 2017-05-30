Pakistan claims killing five Indian s...

Pakistan claims killing five Indian soldiers in retaliatory attack

KARACHI, Pakistan: The Pakistani military said on Saturday its troops had killed five Indian soldiers in retaliation to Indian firing along the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir. The Pakistani army spokesman said on Saturday that its troops had retaliated, killing five soldiers, wounding many, and destroying bunkers.

