Pakistan claims killing five Indian soldiers in retaliatory attack
KARACHI, Pakistan: The Pakistani military said on Saturday its troops had killed five Indian soldiers in retaliation to Indian firing along the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir. The Pakistani army spokesman said on Saturday that its troops had retaliated, killing five soldiers, wounding many, and destroying bunkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC