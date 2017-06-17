Pakistan arrests man for driving pet lion through Karachi...
Karachi: A Pakistani man who took his pet lioness for a ride in the back of a pickup truck was charged with public harassment Thursday after footage from startled bystanders went viral. In the video posted on social media, the big cat can be seen reclining in the bed of the truck, a paw lolling over the ledge and seemingly unfazed by the heavy traffic inching through a chaotic street in the city of Karachi.
