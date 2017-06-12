Pakistan arrests man for driving pet ...

Pakistan arrests man for driving pet lion through Karachi streets

ISLAMABAD: Police in Pakistan have arrested a man who took his pet lion for a night-time drive through the streets of the bustling southern port city of Karachi after video of the incident went viral on social media, police said on Thursday. Keeping wild cats as pets is not uncommon in Pakistan, where wealthy businessmen have been known to operate private zoos and sometimes parade the animals for the public.

