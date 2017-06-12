Pakistan Army chief says its forces c...

Pakistan Army chief says its forces capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front

12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday warned India that his forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control . Gen Bajwa also reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' right of self-determination during his visit to the forward positions along the LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector.

Chicago, IL

