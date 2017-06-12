Pakistan Army chief says its forces capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday warned India that his forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control . Gen Bajwa also reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' right of self-determination during his visit to the forward positions along the LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector.

