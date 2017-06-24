Pakistan, accused of terrorist infilt...

Pakistan, accused of terrorist infiltration, starts to fence its border with Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A view of the fence Pakistani authorities have erected along a northern stretch of its border with Afghanistan. They plan to extend the barrier along the border's full 1,00-mile length.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... 8 hr Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Fri Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Fri Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,538 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC