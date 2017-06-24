Pakistan, accused of terrorist infiltration, starts to fence its border with Afghanistan
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A view of the fence Pakistani authorities have erected along a northern stretch of its border with Afghanistan. They plan to extend the barrier along the border's full 1,00-mile length.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|8 hr
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Fri
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC