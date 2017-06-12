Pak left embarrassed as Russia rules out 'mediating' between India, Pakistan
New Delhi , June. 16 : With Pakistan welcoming Russia's intervention in solving the impasse between New Delhi and Islamabad, Moscow has made it clear that it will not intervene or attempt to mediate between the hostile neighbours.
