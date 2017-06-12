Pak left embarrassed as Russia rules ...

Pak left embarrassed as Russia rules out 'mediating' between India, Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , June. 16 : With Pakistan welcoming Russia's intervention in solving the impasse between New Delhi and Islamabad, Moscow has made it clear that it will not intervene or attempt to mediate between the hostile neighbours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC