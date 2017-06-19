Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pak...

Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pakistan, killing 120

An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing more than 120 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, an official said. Rizwan Naseer, the head of the Punjab province's rescue services, said 122 people were killed and another 76 were wounded, with many suffering serious burns.

